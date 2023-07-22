3,120 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average of $142.29. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.51.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

