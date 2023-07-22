4,680 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.71.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

