5,563 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,764,000 after purchasing an additional 290,285 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.