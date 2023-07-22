63,517 Shares in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 63,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELME. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $5,043,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELME opened at $16.39 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

