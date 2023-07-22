6,498 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Yum China Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

