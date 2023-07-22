713 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $306.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day moving average of $292.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

