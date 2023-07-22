7,362 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OLED opened at $142.67 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

