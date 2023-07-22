8,295 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,281,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $163,960,000 after acquiring an additional 64,426 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

