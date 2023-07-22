ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.01

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.01 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 13899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

ABB Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,944,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,997,000 after buying an additional 583,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 431,194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1,125.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 438,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 402,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 369,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ABB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

