abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $237.10

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

abrdn plc (LON:ABDNGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.10 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 235.70 ($3.08), with a volume of 2470898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.10 ($3.02).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

abrdn Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 210.30. The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30.

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.