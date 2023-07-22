Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of AYI opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

