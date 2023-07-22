Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

