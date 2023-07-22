Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $2,010,253.12 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Vernon Rogers sold 40,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $2,010,253.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 610,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

