Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 702,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 608,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after buying an additional 462,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Free Report)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.