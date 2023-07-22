AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.58

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.58 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 31.10 ($0.41). AIREA shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 46,102 shares traded.

AIREA Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AIREA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.