Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.44. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $500.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.58 million. Research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

