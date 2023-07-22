Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 109,629 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,629 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

