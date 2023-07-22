Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,290,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,686.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 46,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,919,000 after buying an additional 66,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

