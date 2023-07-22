Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.