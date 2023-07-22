Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,708,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,927 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,836,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.