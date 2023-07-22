Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

