Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,290,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

