Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

