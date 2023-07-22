Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.