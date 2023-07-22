Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.