Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,694 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,929,270 shares of company stock worth $28,881,925. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.27. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

