AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW) Short Interest Update

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMCW opened at $0.06 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 438,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

