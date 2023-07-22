Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.20

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.11), with a volume of 318477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.20 ($2.03).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.24.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

