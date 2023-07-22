AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

