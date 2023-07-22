Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE AR opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $45.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
