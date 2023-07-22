Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $37,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.16.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

