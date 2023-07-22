Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 135,158 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

