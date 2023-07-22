Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,212,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,387,211 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $859,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

AAPL opened at $191.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.16. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

