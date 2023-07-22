Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

