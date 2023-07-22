Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 120,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,933,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

