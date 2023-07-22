Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Director Acquires $99,550.00 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Smith purchased 90,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 309,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

