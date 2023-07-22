Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

