Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Arconic Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

