Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 79.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

