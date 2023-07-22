Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 658 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $75.36 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

