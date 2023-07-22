Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 815 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

