Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CL King increased their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

GTLS opened at $165.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.