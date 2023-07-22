Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane Price Performance

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.80 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

