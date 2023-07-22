Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,309,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NEP opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

