Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,119 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

