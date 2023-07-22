Arizona State Retirement System Buys 187 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $213.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $261.16.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.62%.

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $222,156.31. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,433,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,669,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,260,948 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

