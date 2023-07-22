Arizona State Retirement System Buys 284 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,584,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. StockNews.com downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta stock opened at $175.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

