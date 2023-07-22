Arizona State Retirement System Buys 499 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity

Light & Wonder Price Performance

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Stories

