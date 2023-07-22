Arizona State Retirement System Buys 693 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

BWXT opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.