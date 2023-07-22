Arizona State Retirement System Buys 778 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.64. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.